Anderson goal lifts Blue Jackets over Blackhawks

Josh Anderson broke a tie with his 18th goal at 11:14 of the third period Saturday night, lifting the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Boone Jenner drew the only assist on Anderson’s game-winner, which enabled Columbus to edge two points ahead of the New York Islanders for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Sergei Bobrovsky made 11 of his 31 saves in the third period to pick up the win, including a late stop of a Jonathan Toews wrister.

Anderson picked up the puck at the red line and carried into the left faceoff circle, firing a wrister that appeared to strike Anton Forsberg between his right arm and chest before it squirted over the goal line.

Forsberg stopped 26 of 29 shots for Chicago, which saw its modest two-game winning streak end and remained in the Central Division cellar with 62 points.

Chicago initiated the scoring just 1:28 into the game with David Kampf’s third goal of the season. Vinnie Hinostroza took the puck away in the Columbus zone and set up Ryan Hartman in the left circle. His centering pass was deflected by Kampf.

Columbus equalized at 17:43 of the first period with a rare power-play marker. Cam Atkinson bagged his 11th goal of the season with a wrister from the top of the right circle. The Blue Jackets entered the night last in the NHL on the man advantage with a 14.1 percent success rate.

The Blackhawks regained the lead at 9:20 of the second period on Tomas Jurco’s first goal. Patrick Kane teed him up in the slot and Jurco wired a wrister past Bobrovsky’s glove hand. It was Kane’s 35th assist of the season.

But Columbus tied it for the second time at 14:30 as Kane’s former linemate, Artemi Panarin, set up Pierre-Luc Dubois for his 14th goal. The duo came into the zone 2-on-1 and Panarin slipped a cross-ice feed to Dubois.

