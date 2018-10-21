Crawford ends win drought, Hawks top Jackets

EditorsNote: 2nd graf, changes goal from Alexandre to Kruger; 4th graf, changes Bobrovsky saves to 22; 7th graf, changes goal

Corey Crawford made 37 saves for his first victory in more than 10 months, and the visiting Chicago Blackhawks pulled away for a 4-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night.

Patrick Kane scored two goals for the Blackhawks, while Alex DeBrincat and Marcus Kruger tallied one goal apiece. Chicago has earned at least one point in six of its first seven games to start the season.

Crawford made 12 saves in the first period, 16 in the second period and nine in the third period to notch his first victory since Dec. 17, 2017. He missed most of last season and the beginning of this season because of concussion-like symptoms.

Zach Werenski scored Columbus’ lone goal. Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky turned aside 22 shots.

Chicago opened the scoring 3:48 into the first period. Dominik Kahun slipped a pass to DeBrincat, who shuffled the puck from his backhand to his forehand before beating Bobrovsky for his seventh goal in as many games this season. The 20-year-old playmaker from Farmington Hills, Mich., is tied for the team lead in goals.

Columbus evened the score at 1 with 7:51 remaining in the first period. Markus Nutivaara carried the puck into the offensive zone and fed a pass to Werenski, who sprinted toward the slot and beat Crawford with a rising wrist shot.

The Blackhawks regained a 2-1 lead with 12:17 to play in the third period. Alexandre Fortin handled the puck at the top of the left circle and ripped a wrist shot that Kruger redirected off a Blue Jackets defender and into the net.

Kane increased Chicago’s lead to 3-1 with 4:14 remaining in the third period. He traded passes with Brent Seabrook before burying a high wrist shot for his sixth goal of the season.

Kane struck again when he punched in an empty-net goal with 1:37 to go. He finished with two scores on four shot attempts.

Bobrovsky appeared in his 400th career game. The 30-year-old has won the Vezina Trophy twice as the league’s best goalie.

