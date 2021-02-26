Blackhawks blank skidding Blue Jackets, 2-0

Malcolm Subban made 26 saves in the second shutout of his NHL career and the visiting Chicago Blackhawks beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-0 on Thursday night.

Slideshow ( 31 images )

Subban came in with one shutout in 64 career starts. That came in a 5-0 win against the Winnipeg Jets on March 21, 2019, when Subban played for the Vegas Golden Knights.

Patrick Kane scored the first goal for Chicago, which improved to 9-2-1 in its past 12 games. Carl Soderberg scored an empty netter with 50 seconds left.

Joonas Korpisalo made 25 saves for Columbus, which has lost three in a row for the first time this season. The Blue Jackets have also dropped three straight against the Blackhawks, and are 1-3-2 since rallying from a two-goal third-period deficit to beat Chicago 6-5 on Feb. 11.

Kane scored at 8:45 of the third period to give the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead.

Kane took possession of the puck at the Columbus blue line and skated in on Korpisalo before scoring with a wrist shot from the right circle.

It was the 10th goal of the season for Kane and the 399th of his NHL career. He has nine points (three goals, six assists) in a four-game point streak.

Columbus came out strong and outshot the Blackhawks 8-3 in the first period.

Subban, making his fifth start of the season, made one of his best saves of the game on Seth Jones at 7:37 of the first period, sliding over to turn away his shot with the heel of his glove.

The shot attempts evened out in the second period and Korpisalo was challenged several times. He made a glove save on Brandon Hagel from in close with two seconds remaining in the period to keep the game scoreless entering the third.

Eric Robinson also hit the left post for Columbus off a rush with 4:44 left in the second period.

The Blue Jackets were shut out for the first time this season.

--Field Level Media