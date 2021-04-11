Wyatt Kalynuk's first NHL goal lifts Blackhawks

Wyatt Kalynuk scored his first NHL goal to break a tie, and the Chicago Blackhawks held on for a 4-3 win over the host Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night.

Alex DeBrincat, Carl Soderberg and Dylan Strome also scored for Chicago, which fell behind 2-0 before bouncing back with four straight goals. The Blackhawks and Blue Jackets will meet again Monday night.

Michael Del Zotto, Cam Atkinson and Patrik Laine scored for Columbus. The Blue Jackets have lost five of six.

Blackhawks goaltender Kevin Lankinen stopped 23 of 26 shots to improve to 15-11-4 on the season.

On the opposite side of the rink, Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins turned aside 24 of 28 shots to fall to 6-9-2.

Columbus opened the scoring 1:03 into the first period. Del Zotto scored from the point on a shot that deflected off Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith and into the net.

The Blue Jackets made it 2-0 only 2:10 later. Atkinson skated toward the front of the crease and tipped in a shot by Jack Roslovic. It was Atkinson’s 14th goal, tying him with Oliver Bjorkstrand for the team lead.

The Blackhawks pulled within 2-1 on DeBrincat’s power-play goal at 10:13 of the first period. He fired a one-timer from the left circle for his team-leading 21st goal.

Soderberg helped Chicago pull even at 2 when he scored with 2:58 remaining in the first period. He chipped in a loose puck in front of the net for his seventh goal.

The Blackhawks added two more goals in the second period to seize the lead.

Kalynuk netted his milestone goal at 3:07 of the second period. The former Wisconsin Badger, playing in his seventh game, threw a shot at the net and it trickled across the goal line to break a 2-all tie.

Strome added a power-play goal to increase Chicago’s advantage to 4-2 with 3:20 remaining in the second period. Kirby Dach slipped a pass to the right circle for Strome, who buried a one-timer for his eighth goal.

Columbus pulled within 4-3 on Laine’s short-handed goal with 49 seconds left in regulation.

--Field Level Media