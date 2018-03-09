Jones' overtime goal lifts Blue Jackets past Avalanche

Seth Jones scored 59 seconds into overtime to finish with one goal and two assists, and Thomas Vanek added two goals as the Columbus Blue Jackets rallied for a 5-4 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night in Columbus.

Artemi Panarin and Pierre-Luc Dubois got the assists for Jones, a defenseman who now has 11 goals this season.

The Blue Jackets have won three straight, and the newly-acquired Vanek gave them the offense they wanted when acquiring him from Vancouver on Feb.26. He scored twice during a four-goal run that turned a 2-0 deficit into a 4-2 lead. That marked the first points Vanek scored since joining the team.

Colorado was coming off of two straight overtime losses heading into the game.

Nathan MacKinnon stretched his point streak to seven games with a third-period assist. He’s now got 14 points during this run for the Avalanche.

Sven Andrighetto of Colorado returned to the lineup after missing 28 straight games with a lower body injury. He had been out since Dec. 31.

The Avalanche jumped in front 2-0 in the first period thanks to goals from Tyson Barrie and Carl Soderberg just 12 seconds apart.

Barrie scored first on a wrist shot at 6:55 of the first period, and then after the Avalanche won the ensuing face-off, Soderberg did the same at 7:07.

The Blue Jackets answered quickly when Boone Jenner scored only 42 seconds later to end the quick three-goal barrage that left Colorado with a 2-1 lead.

The Avalanche carried that lead into the second period despite finishing the first period with just five shots. However, Jenner helped Columbus tie it, getting an assist on a Vanek goal 79 seconds into the second period.

The Blue Jackets took the lead on a Zach Werenski power-play goal before Vanek added another later in the second period for a 4-2 lead after two.

Gabriel Landeskog’s power-play goal cut the lead to 4-3 with 6:34 left in the game before Soderberg tied it with 3:18 remaining on his second goal.

—Field Level Media