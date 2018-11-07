Blue Jackets blast road-weary Stars, 4-1

Anthony Duclair scored late in the first period, and Markus Nutivaara added what stood as the game-winning goal midway through the second as the Columbus Blue Jackets rolled to a 4-1 victory over the visiting Dallas Stars on Tuesday while snapping a two-game losing streak.

Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 27 shots to earn the victory.

Dallas, playing the second of back-to-back games after Monday’s overtime loss in Boston, was weary, and it showed. Tuesday’s game was the last of a season-long, six-game road trip in which the Stars went 3-2-1; the loss ended Dallas’ streak of four games with at least one point.

The Blue Jackets grabbed the lead in the final minute of the first period on a power-play goal by Duclair, who skated into the circle after a pass from Zach Werenski and beat Dallas goaltender Ben Bishop. Boone Jenner also garnered an assist on the tally.

Columbus added to its lead 11:05 into the second period when Artemi Panarin’s cross-ice pass set the table for Nutivaara’s one-timer from just inside the circle that bounced off Bishop’s right shoulder and into the net. David Savard was awarded the secondary assist on the goal.

Nick Foligno made it 3-0 with 2:46 to play in the second period by rifling a slap shot past Bishop after a pass from Alexander Wennberg.

Dallas finally got on the board 3:55 into the third period as Jamie Benn converted a pass by Miro Heiskanan into a power-play goal that brought the Stars to within 3-1. John Klingberg got an assist on the play.

Ryan Murray added an empty-net goal with 1:54 to play off assists by Seth Jones and Brandon Dubinsky.

Bishop, who stopped 30 shots, is now 4-2-0 in his past six starts.

The Blue Jackets have defeated the Stars six straight times and are 11-2-1 against them since Jan. 28, 2013.

Dallas heads home to face San Jose on Thursday, while the Blue Jackets head to Washington D.C. for a matchup against the defending league-champion Capitals on Friday.

