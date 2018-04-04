Jackets escape three-goal hole, top Wings in OT

EditorsNote: updates second graf, adds new third graf to reflect late results

Rookie Pierre-Luc Dubois scored at the 2:55 mark of overtime, and the Columbus Blue Jackets rallied from a three-goal deficit to defeat the visiting Detroit Red Wings 5-4 on Tuesday.

Dubois took a pass from Ryan Murray and scored from the slot to give the Blue Jackets a valuable win in their playoff push. One point in the final two games would send Columbus to the postseason.

The Blue Jackets are tied for second place in the Metropolitan Division with the Pittsburgh Penguins, one point ahead of the New Jersey Devils and two points in front of the Philadelphia Flyers.

Cam Atkinson scored a pair of power-play goals and Artemi Panarin supplied a goal and two assists for the Blue Jackets. Panarin’s three points gave him 80 for the season, a club record.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 23 saves for Columbus, which has won 13 of its past 15. Sonny Milano also scored for the Blue Jackets, and Seth Jones had three assists and Oliver Bjorkstrand added two helpers in the victory.

Tyler Bertuzzi had two goals for the Red Wings, who saw their three-game winning streak snapped. Gustav Nyquist and Darren Helm also scored for Detroit, while Henrik Zetterberg contributed three assists and Jimmy Howard stopped 36 shots.

Detroit jumped to a 3-1 lead in the first period.

Bertuzzi scored his first goal and Zetterberg notched his first assist 3:50 into the game. Atkinson’s first power-play tally came at the 6:16 mark to tie the game.

Helm scored his 12th goal at 11:12 to put the Red Wings on top. Bertuzzi notched his second goal on a power play with less than two minutes left in the period.

Nyquist’s power-play goal 31 seconds into the second period gave Detroit a three-goal advantage. Zetterberg steered a pass from behind his back to a wide-open Nyquist on the right side, and Nyqvist ripped it by Bobrovsky for his 21st goal this season.

Atkinson’s second goal cut Detroit’s lead to 4-2. Moments after the Blue Jackets won a faceoff in the Red Wings zone, Atkinson whistled a shot from just outside the right circle past Howard’s glove hand at 10:50 of the middle period.

Howard’s inability to hang onto a Zach Werenski shot proved costly midway through the third period. Werenski swiped at the rebound, and the puck trickled onto the stick of Milano, who tipped it into the open net to make it 4-3.

With Danny DeKeyser off for holding, Panarin collected his own rebound and fired it past Howard with 2:16 remaining in regulation to tie it.

