Jackets G Merzlikins nets milestone in blanking Wings

Elvis Merzlikins recorded his fifth shutout in eight games, Zach Werenski scored in the second period and the streaking Columbus Blue Jackets silenced the visiting Detroit Red Wings 2-0 on Friday.

Merzlikins became the first rookie goaltender to record five shutouts in an eight-game span since Frank Brimsek in 1938. He needed to make only 16 stops against the Wings.

The Blue Jackets are 9-0-1 over the last 10 games and have recorded at least one point in 18 consecutive games against Eastern Conference opponents.

Werenski’s 17 goals are an NHL high for a defenseman this season. He also scored the only goal in Columbus’ last game, a 1-0 overtime win over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday.

Boone Jenner scored the other goal for the Blue Jackets into a vacated net. The Blue Jackets’ previous five games were decided by a single goal.

The Red Wings were coming off a 4-3 shootout victory at the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday, which snapped a nine-game winless streak. Jimmy Howard was the hard-luck loser Thursday, stopping 42 shots.

Columbus outshot Detroit 31-9 during the first two periods but it was a one-goal game heading to the third.

Werenski broke the scoreless drought at 4:57 of the second period as Columbus maintained possession for more than 1 1/2 minutes during a delayed penalty call. Nick Foligno skated into the slot and threaded a pass to Werenski, who fired a one-timer from the right circle. Sonny Milano picked up the second assist.

The Wings had a pair of extra men on the ice penalties but killed both off. They didn’t get a power play until Seth Jones was whistled for slashing Givani Smith at 5:55 of the third period. Detroit didn’t have a quality scoring chance during those two minutes.

Columbus also held firm after Pierre-Luc Dubois was sent to the penalty box for hooking Robby Fabbri.

Jenner scored an empty-netter with 1:25 remaining after Detroit turned the puck over in the Blue Jackets’ zone. Jenner’s ninth goal was assisted by ex-Wings center Gustav Nyquist.

