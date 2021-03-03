Three-goal second period sends Jackets past Wings

Cam Atkinson had a goal and an assist as the Columbus Blue Jackets ended a five-game winless streak with a 4-1 victory over the visiting Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday.

Riley Nash, Jack Roslovic and Boone Jenner also scored for Columbus, while Joonas Korpisalo made 19 saves. Zach Werenski notched a pair of assists for the Blue Jackets, who scored three unanswered goals during the second period.

Anthony Mantha scored his sixth goal for Detroit.

The Red Wings pulled starting goaltender Jonathan Bernier after the second period. The Blue Jackets outshot Detroit 36-20.

Columbus took the lead in the first period on a shorthanded goal. Korpisalo stopped a shot from Detroit’s Bobby Ryan, and the puck ricocheted to Atkinson’s stick. He rushed up the ice on a 2-on-1 and ripped a shot from the right circle that elevated over Bernier’s left shoulder at the 7:44 mark.

Mantha tied it at 15:46 of the period on the power play. He took a pass from Christian Djoos and fired a shot through Korpisalo’s five-hole. Ryan had the second assist.

Columbus built a three-goal lead in the second period.

The Blue Jackets seemingly took the lead seven minutes into the second period on a Seth Jones shot. The Wings successfully challenged that Columbus was offside prior to the goal.

Less than a minute later, Nash officially gave Columbus a 2-1 advantage. He wristed a shot from the right circle that beat Bernier on the short side. Emil Bemstrom and Oliver Bjorkstrand had the assists.

Roslovic made it 3-1 with his fifth goal of the season at 9:16 of the period. With the Blue Jackets on a power play due to a Patrik Nemeth penalty, Roslovic tipped a Werenski shot past Bernier. Atkinson also had an assist.

Jenner wristed a shot off the crossbar and into the net at 17:37 to give the Blue Jackets a 4-1 lead. Werenski and Jones picked up the assists.

The Blue Jackets have a 2-1 record against the Wings this season.

--Field Level Media