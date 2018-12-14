Blue Jackets extend Kings' road woes

Artemi Panarin scored two goals, and the Columbus Blue Jackets avoided taking a season-high third consecutive loss, beating the visiting Los Angeles Kings 4-1 on Thursday.

Lukas Sedlak and Josh Anderson also scored, Cam Atkinson had two assists, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves for the Blue Jackets, who ended a three-game home-losing streak in which they were outscored 16-8.

Dustin Brown scored for the Kings, who fell to 0-4-1 in their past five road games. Jonathan Quick made 37 saves.

The Kings took an early 1-0 lead for the second straight game when Brown scored at 3:54 of the first period.

Brown and Alex Iafallo teamed to win the puck in the right corner of the Columbus zone before it was sent out toward the Blue Jackets’ goal. Columbus defenseman Zach Werenski attempted to swipe the puck behind the net with his glove but barely made contact, leaving it to sit in front of the crease. Brown skated in and backhanded the puck over Bobrovsky’s right shoulder.

Sedlak tied it 1-1 at 5:31 of the first period with his first goal of the season.

The Blue Jackets cycled the puck until Oliver Bjorkstrand skated out from behind the Kings’ net and backhanded a pass to Sedlak, who scored on a one-timer after spinning away from Paul LaDue and Adrian Kempe to find an opening in front of the crease.

Columbus moved ahead 2-1 at 10:13 of the first period after Atkinson forced a turnover in the Los Angeles zone. He passed the puck to Pierre-Luc Dubois at the inside edge of the right circle. Dubois made a quick pass to Panarin on the inside edge of the left circle, and Panarin shot a one-timer past Quick.

The Blue Jackets scored 20 seconds apart late in the second period to extend the lead.

Panarin tallied his second of the night from the left circle off a rebound at 16:25. Anderson then brought the puck down the left side and into the Los Angeles zone. He turned as if to center a pass but instead fired a shot past Quick on the short side.

