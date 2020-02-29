Wild rout Blue Jackets, win third straight

EditorsNote: minor edits, tweaked 8th graf

Feb 28, 2020; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) looks on during warm-ups prior to the game against Minnesota Wild at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Mowry-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Fiala and Zach Parise each had a goal with an assist as the surging Minnesota Wild won their third straight, and second in four nights over the host Columbus Blue Jackets, 5-0, on Friday night.

Alex Stalock needed just 24 saves for his fourth shutout of the season. Minnesota’s netminder won his fourth start in a row as the Wild recorded their fifth straight road victory.

Joel Eriksson Ek and Jared Spurgeon scored 34 seconds apart in the first period, and Ryan Hartman had a goal in his second straight contest for the Wild, who have totaled 27 goals while winning five of their last six games in pursuit of a playoff berth in the Western Conference.

Stalock made 24 saves during Tuesday’s 5-4 home win over Columbus, which nearly rallied from 4-1 down. The Blue Jackets, though, weren’t able to make things interesting in the rematch while falling to 1-5-5 in the last 11.

Back from a torn meniscus, Columbus’ Joonas Korpisalo made his first start since Dec. 29, but was pulled after allowing his fourth goal on 15 shots with 7:30 left in the second period. Matiss Kivlenieks made 10 saves in relief for the Blue Jackets, who have allowed 35 non-shootout goals in the last nine games while trying to secure their own playoff spot in the East.

The Wild continued their recent early goal barrage when Eriksson Ek converted a nifty back-handed pass from Jordan Greenway at 6:12 into the game. Spurgeon made it 2-0 off a 4-on-2 break less than a minute later.

Minnesota, which has seven first-period goals in the last three contests, went up 3-0 with 9:08 left in the second when Hartman tipped in Mikko Koivu’s pass across the slot.

Less than two minutes later, Minnesota chased Korpisalo when Parise was left alone in the slot and he made a small move in beating the Columbus netminder for a 4-0 advantage.

Fiala, who has 10 goals and nine assists in his past 13 games, extended the Minnesota advantage with 7:40 left in regulation.

