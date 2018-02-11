Blue Jackets' second-period binge proves too much for Devils

Artemi Panarin had a goal and an assist, the former as part of a three-goals-in-three-minutes scoring binge for Columbus, as the Blue Jackets blew past the New Jersey Devils 6-1 on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

The victory snapped a five-game losing streak for Columbus and resulted in points for just the second time in its past six outings. Sergei Bobrovsky turned away 34 shots on goal for Columbus to earn the win.

The Blue Jackets set the pace for their victory with an aggressive first period in which they outshot New Jersey 18-11 and dominated the action. Columbus finally produced a dividend for all its hard work when Pierre-Luc Dubois found the net off an assist from Panarin with 2:30 to play in the first period, granting the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead.

Columbus broke open the game over a 3:09 stretch of the second period, scoring three times to take a 4-0 advantage.

First up was a backhanded goal by Panarin after a pass from behind the net by Cam Atkinson and a Seth Jones assist 11:49 into the period. Panarin leads the Blue Jackets in scoring with 45 points (15 goals and 30 assists) in 55 matches.

Josh Anderson added to the lead a minute and a half later as he skated in on the 2-on-1 rush and fired a wrist shot past New Jersey goaltender Keith Kinkaid that found the roof of the goal. Boone Jenner and Bobrovsky were credited with assists on the score.

The Blue Jackets capped their second-period scoring binge on Oliver Bjorkstrand’s unassisted goal from just inside the faceoff circle to the left of Kinkaid with 5:02 to play in the period.

Nick Foligno and Matt Calvert added to Columbus’ lead with goals at the 6:25 and 9:45 marks of the third period, respectively, with Calvert’s tally coming on the power play.

Columbus finished with 50 shots on goal, with Kinkaid making 44 saves.

Kyle Palmieri’s tally with 3:34 to play denied Bobrovsky the shutout but was way too little, too late for the Devils.

The loss was the third straight for the Devils, who are still in third place in the Metropolitan Division but are now just two points in front of Columbus.

--Field Level Media