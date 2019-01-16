Blue Jackets stay hot, hammer Devils

The Columbus Blue Jackets continued their recent dominance against the Metropolitan Division, defeating the visiting New Jersey Devils 4-1 on Tuesday.

The Blue Jackets’ top line of Cam Atkinson, Pierre-Luc Dubois, and Artemi Panarin each contributed a goal and an assist. The line has combined for 18 points over the last four games, all Columbus victories.

Columbus improved to 11-3-0 in its last 14 games, a hot streak that has been buoyed by success against division rivals. The Blue Jackets have won seven of their last eight games against Metropolitan Division opponents.

After recording an 8-5 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday, the Devils came out flat in their second consecutive night of action. Columbus jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead against New Jersey, with Atkinson scoring just 45 seconds into the game and Boone Jenner finding the net less than two minutes later.

Despite outshooting Columbus by a 12-9 margin in the first period, the Devils found themselves in a deeper hole when Panarin tipped in a David Savard pass at the 17:20 mark. Panarin has found the net in each of his last four games, with five goals overall during his streak.

Dubois extended the lead with a power play goal 1:45 into the second period, firing a wrist shot off the post and into the net. After struggling with the extra attacker all season long, the Blue Jackets now have four power-play goals over their last four games.

Blake Coleman accounted for the Devils’ only goal, deflecting a Mirco Mueller point shot 18:24 into the second period. Coleman is on a career-best five-game point streak, with six goals in his last seven games.

Joonas Korpisalo stopped 29 of 30 Devils shots to earn his fourth victory in his last four starts. The Columbus backup has been strong as of late, with a 1.33 goals against average over his last five outings.

The Blue Jackets are 15-3 in their last 18 games against the Devils, including wins in all three meetings this season. The division rivals face off once more this season, on March 5 in Newark.

Tuesday marked John Tortorella’s 285th game as the Blue Jackets’ head coach, giving him more games behind the bench than any coach in franchise history.

—Field Level Media