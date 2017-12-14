Preview: Islanders at Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets should be very focused for Thursday’s home game against the New York Islanders after what was perhaps their worst performance of the season last time out. Columbus coach John Tortorella apologized to the media about having nothing to say about Tuesday’s 7-2 setback against visiting Edmonton, the team’s third loss in five contests.

“We weren’t ready to go,” Columbus captain Nick Foligno told reporters after the defeat. “They fed it to us. A disappointing game. Sloppy, no execution. No nothing. We were sloppy with the puck. Every time we had it, we gave it back to them. It was a lack of focus tonight that we normally have.” In addition to the humbling defeat, the Blue Jackets lost Brandon Dubinsky for 6-8 weeks with a fractured orbital bone near his left eye after his fight with Edmonton’s Zack Kassian. The Islanders have lost four of their last five games after dropping a 5-2 decision to visiting Dallas on Wednesday, and they’ll enjoy five more contests at home after the quick trip to Columbus. New York has surrendered 29 goals in seven games this month and is 8-9-1 on the road, including three consecutive setbacks.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG Plus (New York), FSN Ohio (Columbus)

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (17-11-3): Josh Bailey’s goal-scoring drought reached 10 games on Wednesday, but the veteran notched two assists to maintain his team lead with 35 points - one better than captain John Tavares. Anders Lee, the linemate of Bailey and Tavares, netted both tallies in the loss to Dallas and leads New York with 19, leaving him one shy of his third 20-goal season. Veteran defenseman Johnny Boychuk (eight points, plus-6 rating) missed Monday’s victory over Washington with an undisclosed injury but returned the lineup against the Stars.

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (19-11-1): Cam Atkinson (six goals) was back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch in Saturday’s win against Arizona, but his point drought reached seven games. Oliver Bjorkstrand recorded a goal and an assist in Tuesday’s loss, giving him four points in as many contests and his first multi-point performance since Nov. 2. Artemi Panarin was kept off the scoresheet by Edmonton but leads the team with 26 points after posting 10 in his first five games this month.

OVERTIME

1. New York RW Cal Clutterbuck has recorded just two points in his last nine games but is just two away from 200 for his career.

2. The Blue Jackets have outscored the Islanders 15-2 in three straight wins, including a 5-0 triumph on Oct. 6.

3. Columbus G Sergei Bobrovsky, who was pulled on Tuesday, is 13-5-0 with a .928 save percentage in his career versus New York.

PREDICTION: Blue Jackets 4, Islanders 1