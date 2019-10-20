Isles beat Jackets in OT for fourth straight win

EditorsNote: Adds Beauvillier’s first name in 8th graf

Oct 19, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) scores a goal under the legs of Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) in the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Brock Nelson scored 33 seconds into overtime Saturday night for the visiting New York Islanders, who edged the Columbus Blue Jackets, 3-2.

The Islanders have won four straight. The Blue Jackets lost in overtime for the second time in as many nights.

The Islanders nearly won the game seconds earlier, when Nick Leddy’s point-blank opportunity was turned back by goalie Joonas Korpisalo. The Blue Jackets couldn’t clear the puck, which bounced to Leddy to the left of the net. Leddy passed across the crease to Nelson, who buried the game-winner past a sprawling Korpisalo.

Mathew Barzal and Michael Dal Colle scored in the first period for the Islanders. Goalie Thomas Greiss recorded 34 saves.

Seth Jones and Boone Jenner scored for the Blue Jackets. Korpisalo made 31 saves.

Barzal opened the scoring with an unassisted goal 8:25 into the first. A clearing pass by Ryan Pulock intended for Anders Lee sailed past the Islanders’ captain and bounced off Jones. The puck continued skittering up the ice to Columbus defenseman Zach Werenski, who swiped at the puck with his stick. But the puck hit Barzal, who streaked past Werenski and beat Korpisalo.

Jones tied the score less than four minutes later, when his shot from the right faceoff circle sailed past Greiss, who was screened by Blue Jackets center Riley Nash, with 7:53 left.

The Islanders took the lead again with 3:28 remaining in the period. Anthony Beauvillier’s shot off an end-to-end rush was deflected by Korpisalo, but he couldn’t clear the puck, and Beauvillier got a stick on it. The puck bounced to Dal Colle, who beat the Blue Jackets’ Oliver Bjorkstrand into the crease and poked home the rebound.

The Blue Jackets tied the game late in the second. Greiss turned back a shot from Dean Kukan and tried shoveling the puck out of the crease, but Jenner swooped in, picked it off and fired home a shot with 2:14 left in the period.

—Field Level Media