Foligno scores twice as Blue Jackets beat Rangers

Cam Atkinson scored the tiebreaking goal with six minutes left in the second period, Nick Foligno scored twice and the host Columbus Blue Jackets held on for a 7-5 victory over the New York Rangers on Sunday.

Atkinson snapped a 2-2 tie when he scored his 26th goal on a deflection of defenseman Zach Werenski’s shot from the right point.

Atkinson’s goal was one of three in the second period for the Blue Jackets, who improved to 11-3-1 in their last 15 games and 8-3-1 in their last 12 games against the Rangers.

Lukas Sedlak and Foligno scored in the final four minutes of the second period as Columbus scored seven goals for the fourth time this season. Foligno’s tally off an off-balance wrist shot with two seconds left occurred after Mats Zuccarello made it a one-goal game with 62 seconds left.

Artemi Panarin scored for the third straight game and set up David Savard’s tally early in the third. Savard’s third goal of the season turned out to be the game-winner when Zuccarello and Jimmy Vesey scored in a span of 1:48 to make it a one-goal game with 3:12 remaining.

The Blue Jackets clinched their latest win when Foligno scored his second goal of the game by banking a shot off Rangers backup goaltender Alexandar Georgiev with 1:46 remaining.

Ryan Strome and Chris Kreider scored in the first period for the Rangers, who lost for the sixth time in seven games.

Panarin and Anthony Duclair tallied in the opening 20 minutes for Columbus, which dominated in the faceoff circle by winning 47 of 68 draws.

Sergei Bobrovsky returned to goal for Columbus after being disciplined for Thursday’s game and sitting out Saturday’s game. He allowed five goals for the fourth time while facing 27 shots.

Georgiev started for the second straight game but matched a career worst by allowing seven goals as New York allowed seven or more goals for the fourth time this season.

The Rangers opened the scoring less than five minutes in when Strome finished off a 2-on-1 with Filip Chytil, but Columbus tied it 34 seconds later when Panerin put a wrist shot from the high slot over Georgiev’s left shoulder.

Duclair put Columbus ahead with 11:05 left by breezing past Rangers defenseman Brendan Smith, driving to the net and putting a wrist shot over Georgiev’s glove. The Rangers tied it during a 4-on-4 with 2:04 left when Kreider picked up a loose puck in the high slot and lifted a backhander by Bobrovsky.

