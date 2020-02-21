Flyers erase 2-goal deficit, beat Blue Jackets in OT

Kevin Hayes scored with 1:09 left in overtime, and the visiting Philadelphia Flyers overcame a two-goal deficit to sweep the season series from the struggling Columbus Blue Jackets with a 4-3 win to conclude a home-and-home set on Thursday night.

Feb 20, 2020; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus fans Kristi Cooper (left) and Nicole Randle dress as Elvis Presley in support of Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) as he skates during warmups prior to the game against the Philadelphia Flyers at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Hayes ripped a shot off a two-on-one in the extra session past goalie Elvis Merzlikins (29 saves) to give Philadelphia its second victory in three days over the Blue Jackets, who are amid in an 0-3-4 stretch.

Travis Konecny scored in his second straight game and added two assists, and Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Claude Giroux recorded second-period goals that brought the Flyers back from a 3-1 hole to ultimately improve to 11-4-1 over their last 16 games.

The Flyers won all four games of the season series a year after losing all four head-to-head meeting with the Blue Jackets last season.

Oliver Bjorkstrand and Nick Foligno each had a goal with an assist for Columbus, which, like Philadelphia, is in the mix for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The Blue Jackets lost 5-1 at Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Columbus didn’t waste any time exciting the home crowd. Bjorkstrand, responsible for the Blue Jackets’ only goal at Philadelphia on Tuesday, scored 41 seconds into this contest on a blast where the puck stuck inside the top of the net.

The Blue Jackets made it 2-0 on Foligno’s highlight-reel goal with 10:55 left in the opening period. On the move, the Columbus captain pushed the puck between his legs then struck it home from the same position to celebrate his 900th career game.

Philadelphia, however, pulled one back just 23 seconds later on a strange goal of its own. Travis Sanheim’s shot from the point was deflected in off the skate of Konecny, who was lying on the ice on the edge of the crease at the time.

Stefan Matteau, playing in his first NHL game since February 2018 after signing a two-way contract with Columbus this week, made it 3-1 when he deflected in Boone Jenner’s shot at 3:39 into the second period.

However, Aube-Kubel scored off the rush and Giroux rang a power-play blast off the post less than two minutes apart to tie the game at 3-3 with 4:08 left in the second. Giroux has 12 points during a seven-game point streak.

Brian Elliott made 28 saves for the Flyers.

