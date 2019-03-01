Jackets win in OT to sweep season series vs. Flyers

EditorsNote: takes out “power-play” from third graf; updates to “36 shots” in fifth graf

Defenseman Seth Jones scored 4:27 into overtime as the host Columbus Blue Jackets completed a season sweep of the Philadelphia Flyers with a 4-3 victory on Thursday.

Artemi Panarin and Jones skated in on a two-on-one rush before Jones beat Brian Elliott with his franchise-best seventh overtime goal.

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored a goal to extend his point streak to four games, and Panarin and defenseman Scott Harrington also tallied for the Blue Jackets, who moved past the idle Carolina Hurricanes and Pittsburgh Penguins into third place in the Metropolitan Division.

Sergei Bobrovsky finished with 28 saves to win all four encounters against the Flyers this season and improve to 14-3-1 against the team with which he began his NHL career.

Philadelphia defenseman Travis Sanheim scored two goals against Columbus for the second time this season. Former Blue Jackets forward Jakub Voracek tallied in his third straight contest, and Elliott turned aside 36 shots for the Flyers, who have lost 14 in a row at Columbus dating to Dec. 13, 2005.

Harrington gave Columbus its first lead, 3-2 at 4:15 of the third period, after his shot from the point beat Elliott, but Sanheim deposited Voracek’s feed from the left circle past Bobrovsky to forge a tie with 6:48 remaining.

The Flyers bolted out of the blocks in a hurry as captain Claude Giroux wired a sharp cross-ice pass from the right-wing hashmarks to Voracek, who beat Bobrovsky with a wrist shot from the left faceoff circle at 3:30 of the first period.

Columbus answered seven minutes later as Boone Jenner alertly spotted a loose puck at the right doorstep before feeding Bjorkstrand, who took advantage of an out-of-position Elliott.

Sanheim gave Philadelphia a 2-1 advantage with two minutes remaining in the first period before Panarin beat Elliott between the pads from the left doorstep at 7:31 of the second.

Each team had an apparent goal overturned in the first period. Bjorkstrand’s potential second tally in 2 1/2 minutes was denied after officials ruled that he used a distinct kicking motion. James van Riemsdyk’s apparent goal was taken away after Columbus successfully challenged that Philadelphia previously entered the zone offside.

