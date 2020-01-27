Blue Jackets LW Robinson signs two-year extension

FILE PHOTO: Jan 9, 2020; San Jose, California, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Eric Robinson (50) during the match against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Cody Glenn-USA TODAY Sports

The Columbus Blue Jackets signed left wing Eric Robinson to a two-year contract extension, the team announced Monday.

Financial terms were not divulged by the club for Robinson, whose deal extends through the 2021-22 season.

Robinson, 24, has recorded five goals, four assists, eight penalty minutes and a plus-10 rating in 31 games with the Blue Jackets this season.

“Eric is an exciting young player that has gotten better and better over the past two seasons,” Columbus general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said. “He is a tremendous young man, has game-breaking speed and we believe will be a very good player for us as he continues to work hard and improve his game.”

Robinson has played in 45 games with the Blue Jackets since making his NHL debut on April 7, 2018.

—Field Level Media