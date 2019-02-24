Bobrovsky, Duchene lead Jackets to shutout win over Sharks

Sergei Bobrovsky made 26 saves to record his second straight shutout and Matt Duchene scored in his home debut with his new team as the host Columbus Blue Jackets skated to a 4-0 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.

Feb 23, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Cam Atkinson (back) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the San Jose Sharks in the second period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Cam Atkinson collected a goal and an assist and Boone Jenner and Pierre-Luc Dubois also tallied for the Blue Jackets, who opened a five-game homestand by winning for the seventh time in 10 contests. Artemi Panarin set up two goals to boost his team-leading totals in assists (45) and points (69).

Martin Jones yielded four goals on 23 shots before being relieved by Aaron Dell (three saves) for the Sharks, whose six-game road winning streak came to a halt as they fell to 8-2-1 in their last 11 contests overall.

To make matters worse for San Jose, two-time Norris Trophy recipient Erik Karlsson exited the contest in the second period with an undisclosed injury.

After stopping all 22 shots he faced in Friday’s 3-0 win over Ottawa, Bobrovsky highlighted his second straight spotless performance by using his blocker to deny Tomas Hertl’s bid midway into the second period. The two-time Vezina Trophy recipient kept the Sharks at bay the rest of the way to notch his fifth shutout of the season and 29th of his career.

Josh Anderson fended off Karlsson and wired a feed from just above the right circle to Jenner, who beat Jones from in close to open the scoring nine minutes into the first period.

Duchene doubled the advantage 59 seconds into the second period, backhanding home a loose puck following Panarin’s drive to the net. The 28-year-old Duchene was acquired from the Senators on Friday for fellow forwards Vitaly Abramov and Jonathan Davidsson, a first-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft and a conditional first-round selection in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Columbus snapped an 0-for-17 drought on the power play to claim a 3-0 advantage with eight seconds remaining in the second period. Atkinson deflected defenseman Zach Werenski’s blast past Jones before tucking the loose puck into the net for his team-leading 34th goal of the season.

Dubois converted off a rush by sliding the puck between the pads of Jones at 6:03 of the third period.

—Field Level Media