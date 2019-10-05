Marner, Maple Leafs ruin Blue Jackets' opener

Mitch Marner had two goals and an assist, Morgan Rielly added three assists, and the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 Friday night.

Oct 4, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Nick Foligno (71) reacts as he enters the arena prior to the home opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Cody Ceci and Auston Matthews also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have won their first two games of the season. John Tavares added two assists.

Cam Atkinson scored for the Blue Jackets in their season opener, tying the NHL record by scoring in a sixth straight opener-day game. He now shares the mark with Mud Bruneteau of the Detroit Red Wings (1940-45) and Yvan Cournoyer of the Montreal Canadiens (1973-78).

Frederik Andersen made 28 saves in the Toronto goal, including some key stops.

Joonas Korpisalo stopped 25 shots for Columbus.

Marner gave the Maple Leafs the lead at 12:04 of the first period — eight seconds after David Savard was penalized for interference — on a snap shot after taking a return pass from Tavares.

The Blue Jackets had chances early in the second period, particularly Josh Anderson, who had a breakaway about six minutes in, but Andersen deflected it wide.

Toronto led 2-0 on Ceci’s first goal as a Maple Leaf at 10:35 of the second. The former Ottawa Senators defenseman scored from the right faceoff circle on a pass from Rielly.

Andersen made three successive saves 14 minutes into the second, but the Blue Jackets emerged from the flurry with a power play when Rielly was penalized for holding.

Atkinson caught Andersen reaching for a loose puck and scored from the right circle at 14:11, four seconds into the power play. The goal, resulting from a broken play off the faceoff, was unassisted.

The second period ended with another surge from the Blue Jackets, but Andersen held them off.

Marner gave the Maple Leafs a 3-1 lead at 2:16 of the third period. He worked free along the left wing with a spin move and shot from the front of the net. Korpisalo made the stop but inadvertently knocked the puck into the goal with his left foot.

Matthews ripped a wrist shot from the right circle over Korpisalo’s shoulder on a power play at 14:04 of the third for his third goal of the season. Alexandre Texier was off for slashing.

—Field Level Media