Three-goal third period lifts Canucks over Blue Jackets

Jake Virtanen’s goal with 1:46 left in the game gave the visiting Vancouver Canucks a comeback 3-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night.

Virtanen beat Columbus goaltender Joonas Korpisalo with a shot from a sharp angle, capping Vancouver’s comeback from a 1-0 deficit after two periods.

The Canucks posted their third straight win, the third time they have done so this season. The struggling Blue Jackets lost for the fourth time in five games.

The Blue Jackets failed to rebound from a 4-0 home-ice loss Saturday to Washington that Columbus coach John Tortorella described as “disgusting and embarrassing.”

Seth Jones and Oliver Bjorkstrand scored for the Blue Jackets.

Josh Leivo and rookie sensation Elias Pettersson both had a goal and an assist for the Canucks. Pettersson now has 10 points in the past four games.

After giving up an early goal, Vancouver netminder Jacob Markstrom was almost flawless as he made 34 saves on 36 shots. Korpisalo stopped 22 of 25 shots.

Jones opened the scoring just 47 seconds into the game as he beat Markstrom with a wrist shot from the blue line that went in off Vancouver center Jay Beagle’s skate. Cam Atkinson earned an assist on the goal, giving him points in 13 of his past 14 games.

The Canucks had a chance to equalize early in the second period, but Korpisalo stopped Antoine Roussel on a short-handed breakaway. However, the Blue Jackets dominated the middle frame, enjoying a 17-7 edge in shots.

The Canucks were shut out in the first 40 minutes after scoring 11 goals in their previous two contests.

Leivo got credit for the goal as the Canucks tied the game 1-1 at 8:11 of the third period. He redirected Chris Tanev’s shot as Virtanen screened Korpisalo. A replay indicated that the puck went in off Virtanen’s shin.

Bjorkstrand gave the Blue Jackets a 2-1 lead less than two minutes later as he circled in the high slot and fired home a wrist shot while being monitored by Vancouver defenseman Ben Hutton.

Pettersson drew the Canucks even again at 16:56 as Leivo’s shot went in off him.

