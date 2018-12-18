Foligno gives Blue Jackets win over Golden Knights

Sergei Bobrovsky had 28 saves to register his first shutout of the season and Nick Foligno celebrated his 800th NHL game with the only goal of the game to lead the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 1-0 victory over the visiting Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night.

It was the 25th career shutout for Bobrovsky as Columbus won for just the third time in eight games. Foligno’s 177th career goal was also the 30th game-winner of his career.

Malcolm Subban, making his first start since a 7-2 loss at Calgary on Nov. 19, finished with 30 saves. It snapped a streak of 13 consecutive starts by Marc-Andre Fleury, who leads the NHL in wins with 19. Subban, who fell to 0-5-0 this season, hasn’t won a game since April 3 at Vancouver when the Golden Knights scored a 5-4 shootout win over the Canucks.

Subban, who entered the contest with a 4.02 goals-against average, matched two-time Vezina Award winner Bobrovsky over the first two periods, coming up with 21 saves during a tight-checking game including a skate save on Anthony Duclair on a breakaway in the first period. He also got some help from the left goal post on a Seth Jones shot from the bottom of the right circle.

Foligno then made it 1-0 just 40 seconds into the third period with his eighth goal of the season, spinning around in the slot in front of the crease and then whipping in a rebound of Jones’ shot past Subban’s blocker side.

The Golden Knights pulled Subban with a minute remaining and Bobrovsky came up with saves on a Reilly Smith wrist shot and also a Colin Miller blast from the top of the slot to seal the win.

Columbus played without left wing and co-leading scorer Artemi Panarin (nine goals, 25 assists), who was a late scratch with a lower body injury. Panarin is listed as day-to-day.

—Field Level Media