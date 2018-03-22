Gibson, Ducks shut out Flames

Goalie John Gibson made 29 saves for his fourth shutout of the season, and the opportunistic Anaheim Ducks claimed a fourth straight win with a 4-0 victory over the host Calgary Flames on Wednesday night.

The Flames nearly doubled the visitors in shots on goal but couldn’t solve Gibson at the Scotiabank Saddledome. At the other end, the Ducks could do no wrong en route to a win that vaulted them over the Los Angeles Kings for third place in the Pacific Division.

Andrew Cogliano opened the scoring at 12:51 of the first period with a short-handed tally. Deep in his zone, Flames defenseman Dougie Hamilton crossed wires with Mark Giordano and coughed up the puck to Cogliano, who cleanly beat Calgary goalie Mike Smith on the ensuing opportunity.

Cogliano’s third short-handed goal of the season was his 16th with the Ducks, which ties Paul Kariya for the franchise record.

Despite the Flames holding all the momentum, Ondrej Kase doubled Anaheim’s lead at the 8:58 mark of the second period — with his team’s first shot of the frame. Kase was on a one-on-one rush, spun and buried a backhander through Smith’s legs for his 18th goal of the season.

Smith surrendered another dud of a goal before the end of the middle period. After a Giordano pass attempt ricocheted off a linesman’s skate, the Ducks went the other way and Hampus Lindholm teed up a one-timer from the slot that went five-hole on the struggling netminder.

After surrendering three goals on only 11 shots, Smith was pulled in favor of David Rittich for the third period. Rittich made four saves for the Flames, who have lost four straight games and have been shut out in two of the past three. Calgary is all but mathematically eliminated from playoff contention.

Francois Beauchemin rounded out the scoring with a long blast, his first goal in 36 games, with 2:29 left in the game. Beauchemin also had an assist.

Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf collected two assists, giving him 21 points (3-18-21) in his past 13 games.

The only highlight for the Flames was Matt Stajan celebrating his 1,000th NHL game.

Anaheim forward Jason Chimera played his 1,100th game.

