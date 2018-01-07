Hamilton's last-minute goal lifts Flames past Ducks

Dougie Hamilton scored the game-winning goal with 16 seconds left in regulation as the Calgary Flames recovered from blowing a third-period lead to beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 Saturday night in Calgary, Alberta.

After watching their 2-0 edge disappear in the third period, the Flames (21-16-4) pulled themselves together to regain all the momentum. They were rewarded for it when Hamilton drove to the net and converted a pretty pass from Micheal Ferland.

The Flames, who were backstopped by a 27-save performance by goalie Mike Smith, have recorded three consecutive wins for the first time since early November. However, the Saturday contest was a tighter affair than was expected after Ferland, who enjoyed a two-point night, and Mark Giordano scored 44 seconds apart in the middle of the first period.

Ferland, who already has surpassed his career high for goals in a season, netted his 17th at 7:51 of the opening period. He received a pass from Johnny Gaudreau as he headed to the slot and ripped home a shot.

Giordano kept the Scotiabank Saddledome crowd buzzing when his blast from the point, which was going wide, ricocheted off the shin of Ducks defenseman Kevin Bieksa and past Ducks goalie John Gibson at 8:35.

However, the Ducks (19-15-9) made a game of it with a pair of third-period goals.

Jakob Silfverberg put Anaheim on the board with a nifty short-handed goal at 2:56. He rifled a shot through Smith’s legs while working his way across the ice.

Ryan Getzlaf evened the count by blasting a shot from the high slot at 6:50 of the final period.

Gibson stopped 28 shots for the Ducks, who had Corey Perry in the lineup after he missed 11 games due to a knee injury. It was the first game this season in which Anaheim had Perry, Getzlaf and Ryan Kesler all in the lineup.

--Field Level Media