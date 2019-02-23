Flames edge Ducks for 4th win in row

EditorsNote: Minor fixes throughout

Feb 22, 2019; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Anaheim Ducks center Derek Grant (38) during the warmups prior to the game against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome.

Andrew Mangiapane scored the game-winning goal late in the third period, and TJ Brodie collected a goal and an assist as the host Calgary Flames won their fourth consecutive game, defeating the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 on Friday night.

Goalie Mike Smith made 25 saves for the Flames, who strengthened their hold on the top spot in the Western Conference.

With overtime possibly looming, Mangiapane broke the tie with 3:29 remaining in regulation. He tried to make a pass on a two-on-one rush only to see it blocked, but the puck came back to the speedy rookie, and he promptly buried a short-side offering for his third goal of the season, all in his past seven games.

Smith made a couple of clutch saves in the final minute, including one against Anaheim’s top goal-scorer, Jakob Silfverberg, to preserve the victory. Smith also came close to scoring an empty-net insurance goal.

After a scoreless first period, Brodie broke the deadlock 82 seconds into the second period. Winning a faceoff, Brodie sent a long wrist shot that deflected off the shin of Anaheim defenseman Jaycob Megna and into the net for his eighth goal of the season.

Smith gave up the lead, literally, at the 6:13 mark of the period. Smith went behind his net to play the puck but was stripped of it by Anaheim forward Carter Rowney, who fed it to the front of the net. Derek Grant hit the open net for his fourth goal of the season.

The Ducks were without captain Ryan Getzlaf, a late scratch due to an upper-body injury.

Goalie Ryan Miller stopped 26 shots for the Ducks, whose two-game winning streak was snapped.

Anaheim will visit Edmonton on Saturday night, and the Oilers will be without suspended star Connor McDavid.

The Flames visit the Ottawa Senators on Sunday.

