Giordano hits milestone as Flames thrash Coyotes

Mark Giordano collected two goals and one assist to move into the top 10 on the franchise’s all-time points list as the host Calgary Flames blasted the Arizona Coyotes 7-1 Sunday night.

Giordano — skating in his 800th career game — moved ahead of Jim Peplinski on Calgary’s all-time point list in collecting his 425th career point.

Goalie Mike Smith made 22 saves for the Western Conference-leading Flames, who are riding a five-game winning streak.

While Matthew Tkachuk scored twice, Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan both netted one goal and one assist, TJ Brodie, Mikael Backlund and Michael Frolik also had two-point games for Calgary, which has scored seven or more goals six times this season, the most since reaching that feat eight times in the 1992-93 season.

The Flames have lately been guilty of slow starts requiring comeback victories, but not on this night. Giordano and Monahan scored 68 seconds apart late in the first period to send them off and running.

Giordano’s first goal, at 16:51 of the opening period, came off the rush created by rookie Andrew Mangiapane, whose assist was his first NHL point.

Monahan doubled the lead with a tap-in tally from the slot set up by Gaudreau, and then Tkachuk scored his first of the game 96 seconds into the second period by driving to the net.

After Gaudreau made it 4-0 at 17:20 of the second period by pouncing on a loose puck, Arizona’s Jordan Osterle put the visitors on the board via a power-play tally with 15.2 seconds left in the middle frame.

But any Arizona comeback hopes were dashed when Tkachuk and Giordano each netted their second goals of the night early in the third period. Sam Bennett made it a 7-1 affair at 7:15 of the final frame.

With his two points, Gaudreau is now on an eight-game point streak in which he’s collected eight goals and 18 points.

Coyotes goalie Adin Hill, who grew up in Calgary, made 19 saves in the loss that snapped his team’s three-game winning streak.

