Marchand lifts Bruins over Flames in OT, 2-1

Brad Marchand scored the game-winning goal 3:36 into overtime, and Tuukka Rask finished with 28 saves to lead the Boston Bruins past the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Monday at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta.

Marchand’s winner, his 22nd goal of the season, came on a breakaway. Riley Nash set up the Bruins’ lone All-Star representative for the five-hole goal against Flames goaltender David Rittich.

David Pastrnak also scored his 22nd goal of season and Rask improved to 24-10-4 on the campaign for Boston. The Bruins bounced back from Saturday’s season-worst 6-1 loss at Vancouver and improved to 7-2-0 in February.

Matthew Tkachuk (22nd goal) had the lone score and Rittich (6-3-3) recorded 30 saves for Calgary, which dropped its second in a row after being outscored 6-3 by Florida on Saturday. The Flames fell to 5-5-0 this month.

The Bruins beat the Flames 5-2 last Tuesday in Boston in the first of the two regular-season meetings between the teams this season, with Nash and Patrice Bergeron each netting a pair of goals.

Pastrnak’s first goal since Feb. 3 against Toronto put the Bruins ahead 1-0 with 14:01 to play in the opening period. The deft Czech capitalized on a Flames giveaway and tapped in the puck stick-side past Rittich.

Tkachuk tied it on a power-play goal with 14:32 left in the second, sliding in a rebound of Sean Monahan’s shot from the circle through Zdeno Chara’s legs in the crease.

Calgary native Morgan Klimchuk made his NHL debut for the Flames, but the 22-year-old left wing did not find his way onto the scoresheet.

Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller missed his eighth straight game with an upper-body injury despite being a game-time decision. Coach Bruce Cassidy said before the game that he expected Miller to return in the next two games.

Boston continues its five-game road trip Tuesday in Edmonton. Calgary opens a two-game trip Wednesday at Vegas.

