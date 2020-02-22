After slow start, Bruins rally past Flames

EditorsNote: Updates: 2. Deletes Marchand’s first name on 2nd reference; 1. fixes to “fifth consecutive” in lede

Feb 21, 2020; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) moves the puck up the ice against the Calgary Flames in the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

Patrice Bergeron scored twice and Brad Marchand got the game-winner as the Boston Bruins rallied to beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Friday for their fifth consecutive victory.

Calgary jumped to a 3-1 lead through the first 3:23, but the Bruins became just the seventh team in NHL history (regular season and postseason) to win despite allowing three goals in the first four minutes of a game.

The Flames had been the most recent team to accomplish the feat, when they beat the visiting San Jose Sharks 4-3 in a first-round playoff game on April 13, 2008.

Bergeron has seven goals and three assists in a seven-game point streak, scoring in five straight games.

Marchand added a goal and an assist for the Bruins, who also got a goal from Charlie Coyle and two assists from David Pastrnak. Jaroslav Halak made 18 saves for the win.

Mikael Backlund scored twice for the Flames, and Johnny Gaudreau also netted a goal. Calgary goalie Cam Talbot stopped 19 shots.

The two teams split six goals in the first period.

Backlund got to work for Calgary just 20 seconds after the opening faceoff. The 30-year-old Swede jumped on a rebound off a Rasmus Andersson shot and fired it past Halak.

Just two minutes later on a two-on-one, Tobias Rieder slid the puck past Bruins defender Zdeno Chara to a waiting Backlund, who put the Flames up 2-0.

The Bruins got one back inside the next 30 seconds. Pastrnak wired a shot from the point, the puck bounced off the boards and onto Bergeron’s stick. Bergeron then converted at 2:58.

Gaudreau restored the Flames’ two-goal lead at 3:23. Elias Lindholm intercepted the puck in the neutral zone and sent Gaudreau ahead with a lead pass. Gaudreau took his shot and then picked up his own rebound for his 15th of the year.

The Bruins responded with two more, Bergeron’s 29th of the season, off a point shot from Pastrnak, came at 6:12. Coyle then scored on a breakaway to tie the game 3-3 at 12:20.

Things settled down in the second with only Marchand getting on the scoreboard, giving the Bruins a one-goal lead 52 seconds in. Brandon Carlo lofted a shot from the top of the faceoff circle, and Marchand got a waist-high stick on it to deflect the puck past Talbot.

The Flames had some great chances on a power-play opportunity midway through the third period with Bergeron in the penalty box for tripping Derek Ryan, but they couldn’t get anything through a tough Boston defense and Halak.

The Bruins head to Vancouver to play the Canucks on Saturday. The Flames, who have alternated wins and losses the past six games, start a five-game road trip Sunday when they face the Detroit Red Wings.

The Flames and Bruins see each other again for a rematch Tuesday in Boston.

Earlier in the day, the Bruins acquired forward Ondrej Kase, 20-year-old defense prospect Axel Andersson and a first-round 2020 draft pick from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for veteran forward David Backes. Kase is expected to join his new team in Boston on Monday.

—Field Level Media