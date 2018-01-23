Eichel leads Sabres past Flames in OT

Jack Eichel scored the winning goal just as a power play expired and Chad Johnson stopped 32 shots to beat his former team, as the Buffalo Sabres claimed a 2-1 overtime victory over the Calgary Flames on Monday night in Calgary, Alberta.

Eichel, who had seven shots on goal in the affair, unloaded a one-timer set up by Rasmus Ristolainen for his 19th goal of the season while the Sabres were essentially still on a four-on-three advantage since Calgary’s Mikael Backlund wasn’t able to get back in the play from the penalty box.

It’s the first time the Sabres have won at the Scotiabank Saddledome since early in the 2003-04 season. Calgary had won the seven previous meetings in the Stampede City. Buffalo also snapped a two-game losing skid.

It’s the second consecutive game the Flames have opened the scoring but lost in extra time. Matthew Tkachuk gave the hosts the lead eight minutes into the affair. Tkachuk was parked at the doorstep on a Calgary power play and deflected Johnny Gaudreau’s thigh-high shot up over Johnson’s shoulder.

In their last nine games, Gaudreau has collected 14 points (2 goals, 12 assists) and Tkachuk has garnered 10 points (6, 4).

It was a short-lived edge, though, as Buffalo’s Scott Wilson responded just 24 seconds later. Calgary’s Mark Jankowski attempted a pass that defenseman Travis Hamonic couldn’t handle as they looked to break out of the zone. The puck went right to Wilson in the slot, and he made no mistake in beating Mike Smith for his second goal of the season.

Smith made 31 saves for the Flames, who are 7-0-2 in their last nine games.

Buffalo defenseman Nathan Beaulieu left the game in the first period after Curtis Lazar collided with him in an incidental leg-on-leg hit.

