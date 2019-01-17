Eichel, Sabres sink Flames in OT

Jack Eichel finally found the mark, and it was a winning shot.

Eichel, who rang a couple of shots off the post in the game, including once earlier in overtime, scored the difference-maker as the visiting Buffalo Sabres claimed a 4-3 overtime win over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night.

Eichel, who snapped a five-game pointless drought, collected a goal and an assist to help snap Buffalo’s three-game losing skid. Goalie Linus Ullmark made 30 saves to record the victory in the see-saw affair.

Evan Rodrigues, Rasmus Dahlin and Jake McCabe also scored for the Sabres.

The Flames, whose five-game winning streak ended, got goals from Johnny Gaudreau, Matthew Tkachuk and Noah Hanifin. Gaudreau also had an assist, and Elias Lindholm had two helpers. Calgary goalie David Rittich stopped 19 shots.

Gaudreau opened the scoring with a buzzer-beating goal at the end of the opening period, burying a rebound on a power play with one second left.

Rodrigues evened the count at 9:45 of the second period with his fourth goal of the season and second in as many outings. Rodrigues came off the bench for a breakaway pass from Casey Mittelstadt before he tucked the puck five-hole for the marker.

Tkachuk scored Calgary’s second power-play goal of the night at 6:49 of the third period on the second assist by Lindholm. The tally gave Tkachuk six goals and eight points in six games.

However, the Sabres responded with a pair of goals to take the lead. Rookie sensation Dahlin tied the contest 45 seconds later when his long point shot deflected off the stick of a Calgary defender and into the net for his fifth goal of the season. Then at 10:56 of the period, McCabe also found the mark with a point shot. Those were the only two Sabres shots on goal in the third period.

The roller coaster didn’t end there, though, as Hanifin tallied with a point shot 38 seconds later to make it a 3-3 game and force overtime.

Plenty of scoring streaks were extended, including Gaudreau running his point streak to nine games in which he has collected nine goals and 20 points to surpass the 70-point mark for the campaign.

