Flames stay hot by beating Hurricanes in OT

EditorsNote: adds “Hurricanes” in lede; adds to second graf

Mikael Backlund scored 15 seconds into overtime, and goalie David Rittich made 33 saves in a sparkling performance as the host Calgary Flames beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Backlund won the faceoff to kick off the extra period, gained the puck back from T.J. Brodie, then drove to the net and brought the puck from his backhand to forehand before lifting it into the cage for the winner. Backlund added an assist in a two-point game. Brodie finished with two assists, and Oliver Kylington and Mark Jankowski also scored for Calgary.

The Western Conference-leading Flames head into the All-Star break riding a three-game winning streak and an 8-0-1 run. Calgary has a six-point lead on the San Jose Sharks for the top spot in the Pacific Division.

Dougie Hamilton and Sebastian Aho had goals for the Hurricanes, who fell to 1-2-1 in their past four games. Petr Mrazek made 22 saves.

Kylington opened the scoring with Calgary’s first shot 1:58 into the game. Off a won faceoff, Kylington gained the puck along the boards and cut across to the front of the net, then deposited a backhander for his second goal in as many outings.

Hamilton, whom the Flames traded to Carolina last summer, replied for the visitors with a lucky goal at the 15:48 mark of the first. Hamilton sent a long wrist shot that Brodie deflected into his own net. Although it was a fortunate bounce for the visitors, the goal was well deserved as the Hurricanes controlled play for much of the game.

Jankowski restored Calgary’s lead at 6:40 of the middle frame. While the clubs were playing four-on-four, Jankowski was on the spot for a rebound tally, his eighth of the season.

However, with Mrazek on the bench for the extra attacker and 43.4 seconds left in regulation, Aho scored to force extra time. Aho finished a pretty tic-tac-toe play for his 22nd tally of the season to make it 2-2.

Former Hurricanes center Elias Lindholm collected an assist on the Backlund goal to run his point-scoring streak to eight games. He has collected one goal and nine assists in that span.

The Hurricanes have one win and one overtime loss on their three-game road swing through Western Canada. Carolina will face the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday before getting a rest for the All-Star break.

—Field Level Media