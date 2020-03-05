Brodie nets OT winner as Flames get by Jackets

EditorsNote: Tweaked stat in 2rd graf; Added ‘with the club’ in 6th graf; Fixed Backlund’s 1st name spelling/added Foligno’s 1st name in 9th graf

Mar 4, 2020; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames goaltender Cam Talbot (39) guards his net during the warmup period against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Calgary defenseman TJ Brodie finished a wild scramble with the overtime game-winner with 11 seconds remaining as the Flames opened their five-game homestand with a 3-2 win over the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday night.

Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan kept the puck alive around the Columbus net, and Monahan — from behind the Columbus net — slid the puck out to Brodie, who beat Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo from the slot for the winning goal — Brodie’s third.

The win was Calgary’s eighth comeback win while trailing entering the third period, behind just the Washington Capitals and Dallas Stars (nine each) for tops in the NHL.

Elias Lindholm tallied for the 29th time, Matthew Tkachuk tied the game late and center Derek Ryan played in his 300th career game for Calgary, which is 4-1-1 in its last six and will play 10 of its remaining 14 regular-season games at home.

After Sunday’s 38-save shutout against the Florida Panthers to close out the club’s five-game road trip (3-1-1), Cam Talbot was back in goal and made 20 saves to earn the win.

Devin Shore scored his first goal for Columbus in his fourth game with the club, Gustav Nyquist netted one and Korpisalo stopped 34 shots.

Tkachuk, Calgary’s energetic winger, took a shot by Columbus defenseman Zach Werenski off the right leg in the game’s first five minutes and headed down the tunnel, and the visitors grabbed a 1-0 lead at 8:56.

Acquired at the trade deadline from the Anaheim Ducks, Shore slipped in his first Columbus marker by firing a shot from the right circle that struck Talbot on the blocker side and plopped in for his fifth on the season.

A turnover by Calgary’s Mikael Backlund in the neutral zone quickly went the other way, with Nick Foligno leading a two-on-zero rush with Nyquist, who batted in the captain’s saucer pass from the left side for his 14th tally at 11:20 and a two-goal advantage.

Tkachuk returned at the end of the first period, but the Blue Jackets led 2-0 and controlled play most of the period with the young forward in the dressing room.

Lindholm put Calgary on the board by pushing in a loose puck at 11:14 of the third, and Tkachuk deflected in Mark Giordano’s shot with 1:43 remaining with Talbot pulled for the extra skater to tie it at 2.

—Field Level Media