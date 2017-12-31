Preview: Blackhawks at Flames

After halting their three-game skid in the last contest, the Chicago Blackhawks look to make it two straight road wins as they continue a six-game trip Sunday against the Calgary Flames. Chicago began its trek with three consecutive losses over which it scored a total of three goals before edging Edmonton 4-3 in overtime on Friday.

The Blackhawks squandered a two-goal lead in the final 2:19 of the third period before Patrick Kane scored 50 seconds into the extra session, giving the team just its second victory in its last eight road games (2-5-1). Calgary is hoping to end its three-game slide (0-2-1) as it begins a string of three straight contests at Scotiabank Saddledome. Each of the Flames’ setbacks during the skid were one-goal decisions, including Friday’s 2-1 defeat at Anaheim. Micheal Ferland scored the lone goal against the Ducks, matching the career high of 15 he set last season and climbing within two of team leader Sean Monahan.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), Sportsnet 360 (Calgary)

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (18-14-5): Jeff Glass, a native of Calgary, is hoping to make his second straight start in net after turning aside 42 shots against the Oilers in his NHL debut. “It was pretty good, a little more exciting than I needed it to be at the end,” the 32-year-old Glass told reporters regarding his first career game. “In the first period, it felt nice to touch the puck. I‘m sure if I didn’t have any shots, I would have been sitting there wondering what’s going on. It kind of felt routine after that.” Fifteen of Chicago’s 18 game-winning goals have been recorded by the trio of Artem Anisimov (six), Brandon Saad (six) and Kane.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (18-16-4): Calgary added depth on the blue line Saturday, acquiring Dalton Prout from New Jersey for goaltender Eddie Lack. The 27-year-old Prout, who was assigned to Stockton of the American Hockey League, failed to record a point in four games with the Devils this campaign. Defenseman TJ Brodie has been kept off the scoresheet in each of his last three contests and remains two assists shy of 200 for his career.

OVERTIME

1. Blackhawks D Cody Franson returned from an upper-body injury on Friday and saw 12 minutes, 15 seconds of ice time.

2. Calgary C Mikael Backlund is slated to appear in his 500th NHL contest on Sunday.

3. Chicago D Jordan Oesterle scored his first career goal on Friday, becoming the third member of the team to accomplish the feat this season.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 4, Flames 1