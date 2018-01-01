Flames force OT, beat Blackhawks

Mark Giordano scored 52 seconds into overtime to lift the Calgary Flames to a 4-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Matthew Tkachuk added two goals for the Flames, who jumped to a 3-0 lead before Chicago regrouped to force overtime. Calgary (19-16-4) snapped a three-game winless streak and improved to 10-11-0 on its home ice.

“We can build off this,” Tkachuk said.

Jordan Oesterle, Jonathan Toews and Brandon Saad scored for the Blackhawks. Chicago (18-14-6) earned at least one point against Calgary for the 16th consecutive meeting (10-0-6), a streak that dates to Feb. 2, 2013.

Flames goaltender Mike Smith stopped 34 shots to improve to 15-13-3. On the opposite side of the rink, Blackhawks goaltender Jeff Glass turned aside 35 shots but drew his first career loss two days after earning his first career victory.

Chicago trailed 3-2 late in the third period when coach Joel Quenneville pulled Glass in exchange for an extra attacker. The move paid off as Saad scored with 1:46 remaining in regulation to even the score at 3.

Giordano ensured two points for Calgary when he surprised Glass with a high wrist shot in overtime. The goal marked Giordano’s seventh of the season, three of which have been game winners.

Calgary opened the scoring on a power-play goal by Tkachuk with less than two seconds left in the first period. The second-year left winger struck again on the power play early in the second period with his second goal of the game and 10th of the season.

Monahan increased the Flames’ lead to 3-0 at the 5:47 mark of the second period. He beat Glass with a slap shot that marked his team-leading 18th goal.

Chicago broke through with 11:23 to go in the second period when Oesterle scored his second goal in as many games. Less than a minute later, Toews notched his 10th goal to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Center Mikael Backlund skated in his 500th career game, all of which he has played for the Flames. The 28-year-old Swede already ranks 17th in team history in games played.

--By Field Level Media