Flames rally in 3rd again, down Blackhawks

Sean Monahan’s second goal of the game and Michael Frolik’s winner 66 seconds later completed yet another third-period comeback as the Calgary Flames beat the visiting Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 on Saturday night.

Goalie David Rittich needed just 12 saves to claim his fourth victory in five starts for Calgary, which is riding a four-game winning streak.

With the score tied 3-3, Frolik was simply putting the puck to the front of the net from a sharp angle, and it banked off the stick of Chicago’s Artem Anisimov and into the net with 4:55 remaining in the third period to the delight of the home fans.

The Flames have scored 28 third-period goals in 15 games this season, capped by Mikael Backlund’s short-handed empty-netter in the final minute. The Flames have already won five times this season when trailing after 40 minutes.

Monahan opened the scoring with a power-play goal at 4:46 of the affair while enjoying a man advantage because top Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith was given a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding just two minutes into the contest.

The Blackhawks responded to take 3-1 lead. First, Jonathan Toews scored a power-play goal of his own at 13:57 of the first period for the 300th goal of his career.

Then, Jan Rutta sent a wrist shot from the point into the top corner with 26.9 seconds left in the period. Brandon Saad tallied at 12:41 of the second period to give the visitors a two-goal edge, but that just set the stage for another Calgary comeback.

Matthew Tkachuk started the wave with 94 seconds left in the second period, firing a top-corner shot from his off-wing to make it a 3-2 affair, and then Monahan’s second of the night with 6:01 remaining in the third period tied it 3-3.

Elias Lindholm had three assists for Calgary, Johnny Gaudreau had two and Backlund added an assist to join the multi-point club.

Monahan is riding a six-game point streak in which he’s netted four goals and 10 points. Gaudreau has one goal and six assists in a five-game streak, while Lindholm has three goals and eight points in a five-game run.

Corey Crawford made 36 saves in Chicago’s fifth consecutive loss.

