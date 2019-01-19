Flames score 4 in 3rd to outlast Red Wings

EditorsNote: Shortened headline; Changed 5-0-1 to 6-0-1 in 2nd graf; Removed ‘just’ in 6th graf; Added Brodie’s 1st name in 8th graf

Sam Bennett scored twice, including the game winner, in a three-point outing and James Neal had his first multi-point game for the Flames as host Calgary erased four different deficits to beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-4 on Friday night.

The Flames tallied three power-play goals and a short-handed score, and scored four times in the final period.

Goalie Mike Smith made 31 saves in the wild win that has Western Conference-leading Calgary on a 6-0-1 roll.

Anthony Mantha’s five-on-three power-play goal with 59 seconds remaining in the first period gave Detroit its first lead, but Bennett started the comeback trend with a power-play goal of his own at 7:58 of the second period.

Detroit’s Dylan Larkin scored the first of his two goals at 13:25 of the middle frame, but Sean Monahan replied with his 26th goal of the year 93 seconds later to even the game 2-2. Johnny Gaudreau’s assist on the goal extended his point-scoring streak to a career-high 10 games, in which he’s netted nine goals and 21 points.

That set up a wild third period. Mike Green put the Wings ahead a third time at 4:16 of the third period, only to see Neal, back after missing a couple of games due to illness, net Calgary’s second power-play goal of the game at 7:34.

Larkin buried a rebound chance 61 seconds later for his 20th of the season to again put Detroit ahead, but the Flames are the league’s best third-period team and showed it.

Mark Giordano netted a shorthanded goal — his team’s 15th of the season — at 14:03 to even the score a fourth time, and then Bennett ripped a top-shelf goal for his team’s third power-play goal at 16:06. TJ Brodie iced the game with an empty-netter in the final minute to cap his three-point outing.

Calgary also received a boost with defenseman Travis Hamonic back in action after missing two games due to a serious health scare involving his young daughter.

Jimmy Howard stopped 30 shots for the Red Wings, who had a modest two-game winning streak snapped.

