Lindholm's late scores lead Flames past Oilers

Elias Lindholm scored twice in the third period, and David Rittich made 24 saves as the Calgary Flames completed yet another comeback with a 4-2 win over the visiting Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night.

Had it not been for Rittich stopping three breakaways while his team trailed, to the delight of the home crowd, the Flames would have had no hopes of winning, but they rewarded their goalie for his efforts.

With the Oilers up 2-0, Derek Ryan put Calgary on the board with a power-play goal at 16:23 of the second period. On his team’s fifth man-advantage of the game, the puck came to Ryan during the scramble, and he sniped a backhand shot for his first goal in 15 games.

Sean Monahan followed it up by tying the game at 2:40 of the third period. Travis Hamonic’s shot was stopped, but Monahan was on the spot for a juicy rebound that he easily buried to make it a 2-2 tilt.

Lindholm then tallied twice to complete the comeback. Oilers goalie Mikko Koskinen stopped Lindholm’s deflection of Noah Hanifin’s point shot, but Lindholm stayed on task and chipped the rebound into the goal at the 9:10 mark of the final frame give the hosts the lead.

Lindholm iced it with an empty-netter, his team’s league-best 32nd third-period goal of the season. Lindholm, whose career high for goals in a season is 17, has 11 in 20 games this campaign.

It was another disappointing loss for the Oilers, who have one win in their last six outings.

Alex Chiasson opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal 2:29 into the first period. Chiasson, who played with the Flames in 2016-17, chipped the puck around Mark Giordano at the Edmonton blue line to create an odd-man rush, drove to the cage and tucked a shot past Rittich.

Oilers star Connor McDavid doubled the Edmonton lead with a power-play goal at 3:49 of the second period. Right after Calgary’s James Neal was denied on a golden chance at the other end, Leon Draisaitl made the pass on a two-on-one rush that McDavid buried with a one-timer.

Koskinen made 33 saves in the loss.

