Injury to McDavid taints Oilers' win over Flames

Leon Draisaitl’s 50th goal of the season was overshadowed by Connor McDavid sustaining an injury early in the second period as the visiting Edmonton Oilers beat the Calgary Flames 3-1 on Saturday to conclude the regular season.

McDavid was driving to the net when he was tripped up by Flames captain Mark Giordano and went crashing into the post, his left shin taking the brunt of the force. He remained on the ice for several minutes and didn’t put any weight on his leg as he was helped to the dressing room.

Giordano was assessed a tripping penalty on the play.

Edmonton took advantage of the ensuing power play with Alex Chiasson netting his 22nd goal of the season. Flames goalie Mike Smith couldn’t contain Oscar Klefbom’s point shot, and Chiasson pounced on the loose puck for the eventual game-winning goal.

Draisaitl reached the 50-goal mark midway through the first period, the first Oilers skater since 1986-87 to reach that standard, to open the scoring. Edmonton had Flames defenders running around when Draisaitl gained the puck just below the right faceoff dot and wired a short-side offering.

The Flames (50-25-7, 107 points), who claimed both the Western Conference and Pacific Division titles, will face the Colorado Avalanche in the opening round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Oilers (35-38-9, 79 points) will miss the playoffs for the 12th time in 13 seasons.

Darnell Nurse’s goal 5:21 into the third period, a top-corner shot during an odd-man rush, rounded out the scoring in a game that lost its steam after McDavid was injured.

Mark Jankowski scored Calgary’s lone goal at 15:57 of the first period to make it 1-1. Jankowski won the faceoff and deflected Travis Hamonic’s point shot. Johnny Gaudreau drew the other assist for his 99th point of the season, but the hosts couldn’t get him to the century mark.

Mikko Koskinen made 30 saves for the win, while Smith stopped 22 shots for Calgary, which sat a couple of regulars, Matthew Tkachuk and Sean Monahan.

Edmonton’s Milan Lucic was a healthy scratch.

