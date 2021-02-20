Oilers have just enough to top Flames

Jesse Puljujarvi and Gaetan Haas provided the offense and goaltender Mike Smith made 20 saves as the visiting Edmonton Oilers claimed a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Friday night.

The Oilers, who managed to win despite stars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl being kept off the scoresheet, will look to sweep a brief two-game set when the clubs meet Saturday night in Edmonton.

Edmonton, which has won eight of its last 10 games, received an early boost when Puljujarvi opened the scoring with his second goal in as many games.

Tyson Barrie carried the puck down to the corner from his point position and fed a pass to Puljujarvi alone in the slot, and he quickly slung a shot into the net for his fifth in seven outings at the 5:41 mark. The goal came before the Flames mustered a single shot on goal.

Then Haas scored his first goal of the season to double the Edmonton lead late in the second period. James Neal’s pass to the front of the net was blocked, but the puck was sitting in the blue paint. Haas got his stick on it and chipped it over the outstretched leg of goalie David Rittich with 2:05 remaining.

Rasmus Andersson put the Flames on the board 45 seconds later to give them a much-needed jolt before the second intermission. Johnny Gaudreau stole the puck from Barrie in the corner before sending a pass to Rasmus Andersson in the slot, and he buried a high shot for his third goal of the season.

Gaudreau’s assist was the 302nd of his career, which ties him with Joe Nieuwendyk for ninth spot on the franchise’s all-time list.

The Flames, who were without center Sean Monahan due to a lower-body injury that has him out on a day-to-day basis, have dropped two straight games. They managed just five shots on goal in the third period while looking for an equalizing goal.

Rittich, who started just his third game of the season, made 23 saves -- among them a diving stop on Draisaitl four minutes into the third period to keep it a one-goal game.

--Field Level Media