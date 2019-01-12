Frolik's three points lead Flames to 4th straight win

EditorsNote: adds to seventh and 10th grafs

Michael Frolik collected one goal and two assists to lead the offensive attack, and goaltender David Rittich made 24 saves as the host Calgary Flames erased a two-goal deficit to beat the Florida Panthers 4-3 Friday night.

Frolik has collected eight points in seven games since being a healthy scratch for the Western Conference-leading Flames, who have won four straight games and are riding a 7-1-1 roll.

With his team down 2-0, Frolik kicked off the Calgary comeback at 10:14 of the middle frame when he deflected Mikael Backlund’s shot for his 11th goal of the season and fourth in six games.

Mark Giordano tied the game at 2-2 five minutes later, wiring a top-shelf shot for his seventh goal of the year after receiving a cross-ice pass from Frolik.

Frolik followed it up by setting up Matthew Tkachuk 8:29 into the third period for the go-ahead goal. Frolik intercepted a Jonathan Huberdeau clearing attempt and fed a wide-open Tkachuk in the slot for his 21st goal.

Sean Monahan scored the eventual game-winner with an empty-net, power-play goal at 18:33. Johnny Gaudreau collected an assist to run his point streak to seven games, during which he has netted seven goals and nine assists.

Evgenii Dadonov scored with 20 seconds remaining in regulation to trim the deficit to 4-3.

The struggling Panthers staked goalie Roberto Luongo to a 2-0 lead by the early moments of the second period, but they couldn’t hang onto the lead for the second time in as many nights. Florida led three times Thursday at Edmonton but lost 4-3 in a shootout.

On Friday, the Panthers’ Mike Hoffman opened the scoring 6:18 into the first period with a gift goal.

Noah Hanifin fanned when trying to pass the puck from behind his own net, instead giving the puck to Hoffman, who went to the front of the cage and buried his 21st goal of the season.

Huberdeau doubled the Florida lead just 20 seconds into the second period with a breakaway tally for his 12th goal of the season. The power-play goal also gives him 30 points in 23 games.

Luongo made 20 saves for the Panthers, who are on an 0-3-2 slide.

