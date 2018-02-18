Three-goal second leads Panthers past Flames

The Florida Panthers scored three quick goals in the second period in a 6-3 win over the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary on Saturday.

Mike Matheson netted a pair, while Vincent Trocheck, Evgenii Dadonov, Aleksander Barkov and Jared McCann also scored for Florida.

Goalie Roberto Luongo recorded 30 saves in his first game in over two months. He suffered a groin injury on Dec. 4 against the New York Islanders.

Dougie Hamilton had a hat trick for Calgary.

David Rittich had 11 saves in his third straight start replacing injured Mike Smith.

After yielding four goals, Rittich was replaced by Jon Gillies, who posted 13 saves in his third NHL appearance.

Matheson scored an unassisted goal just 1:09 after the puck dropped by zipping through the neutral zone and ripping a shot over Rittich’s glove from atop the right circle.

Hamilton evened it 1-1 on the power play at 14:10 for his 11th goal.

Trocheck scored his 22nd on the power play 58 seconds into the second by taking a slick pass from Barkov, streaking through the slot and beating Rittich between the pads to make it 2-1.

Dadonov deflected in Keith Yandle’s shot for another power-play goal, the Russian left winger’s 15th, for a 3-1 edge at 3:09.

Barkov, who had a three-point game, tipped in a long shot at 6:03 for his 19th marker, chasing Rittich at 4-1.

Hamilton’s second power-play goal from the high slot at 12:15 cut the deficit to 4-2, but Matheson’s second tally 3:41 into the third gave Florida a 5-2 lead.

McCann chipped in his sixth goal at 5:42, becoming one of 10 Panthers to get on the score sheet.

Hamilton’s third goal for his first career hat trick bounced in off a Florida skate at 11:55.

Florida won for the seventh time in its last eight games and improved to 17-0-0 when leading after two periods

The Panthers, whose arena is 15 miles from Parkland and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, wore “MSD” patches stitched on their sleeves.

Both clubs featured “Stoneman Douglas” stickers on their helmets in remembrance of the lives lost in Wednesday’s school shooting.

