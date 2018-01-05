Flames ride four-goal 2nd to win over Kings

Micheal Ferland and Sean Monahan both scored once and assisted each other’s goal amid a dominating second period to lead the Calgary Flames to a 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta.

After yet another slow start in which they fell behind by a 2-0 score, the Flames (20-16-4) erased that deficit with authority during what might have been their best 20 minutes of action this season.

Ferland, with his career-high 16th goal of the season, Troy Brouwer, Mark Jankowski and Monahan all beat Kings goalie Jonathan Quick in the middle frame, after which the hosts received a standing ovation from the crowd.

The Flames held a 17-5 edge in shots on goal during the period.

Johnny Gaudreau also had a two-point game, assisting the goals by Ferland and Monahan for the Flames, who have won two straight to finally pull their home record to .500 (11-11-0)

Flames goalie Mike Smith made 28 saves, almost half of them in the opening frame, to record the win.

With an opportunity to close ground on the Pacific Division-leading Vegas Golden Knights, the visiting Kings made great headway early in the contest against Calgary.

Defenseman Derek Forbort opened the scoring for the Kings before the five minute mark with his first goal in 94 games, tallying for the first time since Dec. 15, 2016.

Then, Tanner Pearson doubled the lead for Los Angeles when he neatly backhanded a shot past Smith in the final minute of the opening frame.

Pearson added his second of the night with 91 seconds remaining in regulation, but that’s as close as the Kings (24-12-5) could make it despite a furious push in the dying minutes.

Quick stopped 37 shots for the Kings.

