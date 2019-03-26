Campbell, last-place Kings shut out 1st-place Flames

Derek Forbort’s first-minute goal held up as the winner as the visiting Los Angeles Kings rode a 42-save shutout by Jack Campbell to an 3-0 upset victory over the Calgary Flames on Monday night.

Mar 25, 2019; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) skates looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

The Kings, who sit last in the Western Conference and have long since been eliminated from playoff contention, have won three consecutive games. They also beat the San Jose Sharks, who are second in the Western Conference, during their little spree.

Calgary saw its three-game winning streak end in inglorious fashion.

The Flames lost an opportunity to ensure having home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs, but they remain atop the conference and the Pacific Division.

While Campbell was a brick wall for the Kings en route to the second shutout of his season and career, he was provided an early lead when Forbort scored his first goal in 45 games just 57 seconds into the affair. Forbort found the mark with a long wrist shot while Jeff Carter provided a screen.

The Flames had plenty of opportunities to draw even — including three power plays in the first period alone — but weren’t able to find the mark before a couple of third-period tallies by the Kings sealed the outcome.

Jonny Brodzinski’s second goal of the season at 11:51 of the final frame — an outstanding finish to a two-on-one rush up the ice with Trevor Lewis — doubled the lead. Tyler Toffoli added an empty-netter with 4:03 left on the clock for his 12th goal of the seaon.

The Kings made a bold move off the ice, too, leaving behind veteran sniper Ilya Kovalchuk during their three-game road trip through Western Canada and declaring him a healthy scratch. Kovalchuk was lured back to the NHL with a three-year, $18.5 million contract but has quickly fallen out of favor in Los Angeles.

Mike Smith stopped 17 shots for the Flames, who went into the night having won six of seven games.

