Habs' Price saves 43 shots in win over Flames

Artturi Lehkonen’s first goal since the season opener was the game-winner, and Carey Price delivered a sparkling 43-save performance in goal as the Montreal Canadiens stole a 3-2 win over the host Calgary Flames on Thursday night.

With Price delivering save after save, the Canadiens hung on in a road game they had no business winning, and they took advantage of a bad goal allowed by Flames netminder Mike Smith for the difference-maker.

With the score tied 2-2 in the third period, Lehkonen, who went 17 games without scoring, simply wristed a long shot that went through the legs of the embattled goalie at 12:14.

Calgary couldn’t solve Price for the equalizer during a frantic push the rest of the way, and the Flames lost for the third time in four games.

Montreal’s Tomas Tatar opened the scoring at 8:00 of the first period. Brendan Gallagher had the puck deep in the offensive zone and actually lost control of it. Fortunately for the Habs, it went right to Tatar, who pounced on the loose puck and his shot squeezed past Smith.

The Flames carried the play onward and were finally rewarded when Matthew Tkachuk tied the game with a power-play goal at 3:43 of the second period. Tkachuk, who plays the point with the man-advantage, fired a one-timer from the top of the right circle that went top corner past a screened Price.

Tkachuk netted his second of the night at 15:53 of the middle frame. TJ Brodie, who had failed to gain a point in 13 games, showed great poise before dishing the puck to Tkachuk deep in the right circle, and Tkachuk promptly snapped it home.

Although the hosts were dominating, Jonathan Drouin pulled the Canadiens even at 8:32 of the third period. A failed clearing attempt resulted in a scramble at the net, and Drouin was on the spot to make it a 2-2 affair and set up Lehkonen’s heroics.

Smith made 19 saves for Calgary, which received a two-assist performance from captain Mark Giordano.

