Tkachuk posts five-point game as Flames rout Rangers

Matthew Tkachuk collected two goals and a career-high five points — his second game of the week with at least four points — and the host Calgary Flames climbed back atop the Western Conference with a 5-1 victory over the New York Rangers on Friday night.

Mar 15, 2019; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) celebrates his goal with teammates against the New York Rangers during the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Goalie David Rittich stopped 24 shots for the Flames, who have racked up 20 goals during a three-game winning streak.

Tkachuk has been as hot as anybody through the winning spree, having netted six goals and 10 points in that span, and coming through at key times. Case in point was his game-winning goal three minutes into the second period.

With the score tied 1-1, Tkachuk deflected Mark Giordano’s waist-high point shot en route to his sixth four-point game of the campaign.

Tkachuk had a hand in Garnet Hathaway’s tally exactly 70 seconds later, feeding the puck to the front of the net for a nifty redirect for his 100th career assist.

Tkachuk collected his third assist of the game five minutes into the third period when he grabbed a loose puck and made a slick pass to set up Michael Frolik to make it a 4-1 game. It was Frolik’s first goal in 12 games and gave him a two-point game.

Then Tkachuk rounded out the night with his second goal of the game just before the midway point of the final frame by burying a wide-open chance for his 32nd goal of the season.

The club’s traded first-period goals with Calgary’s Johnny Gaudreau, who had a six-point game a few nights earlier, opening the scoring exactly 10 minutes into the affair. Neal Pionk responded for the vistors with his sixth goal of the year 70 seconds after.

Alexandar Georgiev made 27 saves for the Rangers, who have one win in 10 games (1-4-5).

Calgary’s game came with a price, though. Top center Sean Monahan left the game after the first period and didn’t return for a club that plays Saturday night in Winnipeg.

