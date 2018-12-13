Flames flip Flyers in OT after finishing flurry

EditorsNote: updates Rittich’s stats in fourth graf; fixes to “nine-game” in sixth graf

Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner to cap a three-point night, and Sean Monahan tallied twice, including a game-tying goal with seven seconds left in regulation, as the host Calgary Flames stormed to a thrilling 6-5 comeback win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night.

Trailing 5-3 and with their goalie pulled, the Flames launched yet another crazy comeback. After Rasmus Andersson scored his first NHL goal with 68 seconds left on the clock, Monahan netted his 20th of the season as time was nearly up.

Monahan set up Gaudreau on an odd-man rush for the winner 35 seconds into overtime. David Rittich, who took the net at the start of the third period, stopped four of the five shots he faced to record the victory.

Calgary owns a 3-1 record in games decided in overtime, and Gaudreau has scored all three of his team’s OT winners.

The Flames have a 7-9-2 record when trailing after two periods, and they have outscored their opponents by a 52-25 margin in third periods and overtime. They are on a 7-1-1 run that has them atop the Western Conference standings.

The hosts actually opened the scoring when Sam Bennett snapped a nine-game goal drought at 9:13 of the first period, but Travis Sanheim drew Philadelphia even just 52 seconds into the second period to kick off a wild frame.

Flames captain Mark Giordano, who returned to the lineup after serving a two-game suspension, put the hosts up 2-1 with a short-handed goal at the 5:32 mark of the period, only to see the Flyers respond with a lightning-quick trio of goals in 108 seconds on Mike Smith, who did not return to the Calgary net after the second intermission.

James van Riemsdyk scored on the same power play only 23 seconds after Giordano’s goal, Sean Couturier tallied 32 seconds after that, and Dale Weise made it 4-2 as the visitors scored four goals in a five-shot span.

Monahan netted his first of the night midway through the second period, and Couturier scored on short-handed breakaway goal at 11:10 of the third period to make it 5-3.

Anthony Stolarz made 35 saves for the Flyers, who have lost two straight.

