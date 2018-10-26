Penguins pummel Flames, 9-1

Patric Hornqvist and Phil Kessel each scored twice Thursday for the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins in a 9-1 shellacking of the Calgary Flames.

Sidney Crosby had a goal and two assists, and Bryan Rust, Jack Johnson, Jake Guentzel and Matt Cullen also scored for Pittsburgh, which won its third straight. Derick Brassard had three assists, and Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang and Dominik Simon two each.

James Neal spoiled goaltender Matt Murray’s bid for a shutout with two minutes left in regulation. Murray made 38 saves.

Calgary goaltender Mike Smith, who got scant defensive support, allowed six goals on 21 shots before yielding to David Rittich, who stopped 12 of 15 shots.

The Flames lost for the third time in four games.

Crosby got things started when he chipped a severe-angle backhander under the crossbar for a 1-0 lead at 4:23 of the first period for his third goal in two games. He has 12 goals in 15 career games against the Flames.

Malkin’s shot from the right point went in on a double deflection, Crosby and then Hornqvist, for a power-play goal at 14:19 of the first and a 2-0 lead.

With 52 seconds left in the first, Rust scored on his own rebound for his first goal of the season to make it 3-0.

Kessel — playing in his 700th consecutive regular-season game — cut across the low slot to score on a rebound for a 4-0 lead 1:17 into the second.

Hornqvist struck again at 6:28 of the second, off the rush from the left circle for Pittsburgh’s fifth goal.

Kessel got his team-leading sixth goal at 9:19 of the second when he got a breakaway coming out of the penalty box. That chased Smith.

Johnson got his first goal with Pittsburgh on a wrist shot from the right circle during a power play with 21 seconds left in the second.

Guentzel made it 8-0 on a redirection at 13:55 of the third.

After Neal’s goal, Cullen scored Pittsburgh’s ninth goal with 1:26 left.

—Field Level Media