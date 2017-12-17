Calgary Flames - PlayerWatch

RW Garnet Hathaway was blindsided by an open-ice hit from Nashville D Austin Watson in the second period but returned after going off for concussion protocol. Watson received a game misconduct and had to fight RW Troy Brouwer as on-ice retribution.

G Mike Smith made 26 saves Saturday in Calgary’s 2-0 loss to the visiting Predators.

LW Jaromir Jagr returned to the lineup after missing five games with a lower-body injury. He had an even rating in 12:48 of ice time against Nashville. Jagr is 39 games away from becoming the NHL’s all-time leader in games played.