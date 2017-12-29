FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 30, 2017 / 6:28 AM / in 2 hours

Calgary Flames - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Travis Hamonic returned to the lineup after missing one game with a groin injury. He replaced D Matt Bartkowski.

F Michael Frolik went to the locker room with 11:27 left in the second period after being hit in the face with the puck on a shot from Brent Burns. Frolik did not return. Gulutzan said he would have an update on Frolik’s condition Friday.

G Mike Smith will start against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night at Honda Center.

RW Jaromir Jagr played his 1,731st game, tying Ron Francis for third most in NHL history. Gordie Howe owns the record with 1,767 games played, and Mark Messier is second with 1,756.

